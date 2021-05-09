Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $1,400.00 at Morgan Stanley

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SHOP. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Shopify to a positive rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,386.09.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,108.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. The firm has a market cap of $135.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 706.12, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,149.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,142.78. Shopify has a one year low of $685.00 and a one year high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 142.9% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.