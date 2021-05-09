Violich Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $355,818,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,031 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,347 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 101.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,850,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,024 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $81,560,000.

Shares of BSV opened at $82.36 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.61.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

