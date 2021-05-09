Violich Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 271,446.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 285,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,871,000 after acquiring an additional 285,019 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $388.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $374.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.46. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $253.97 and a 1-year high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.