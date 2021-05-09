Creative Planning Decreases Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 34,023 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DNP. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 28,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 14,723 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 309,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DNP opened at $10.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.23. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $11.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, Director David J. Vitale purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

