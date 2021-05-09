Creative Planning Trims Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LITE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James upgraded Lumentum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $604,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,091 shares in the company, valued at $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LITE opened at $82.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $66.33 and a one year high of $112.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.80 and its 200-day moving average is $90.69.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

