Creative Planning Increases Position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.05% of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 23,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 29.3% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOA opened at $70.13 on Friday. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $49.35 and a 12-month high of $70.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.91.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

