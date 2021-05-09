Creative Planning Buys 838 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Jabil were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,576,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,385,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $570,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,327,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,297,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,264,000 after buying an additional 424,004 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil stock opened at $54.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

Several research firms recently commented on JBL. Citigroup upped their price objective on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus upped their price objective on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $27,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,913,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,163 shares of company stock worth $7,274,374. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.