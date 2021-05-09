SFE Investment Counsel Purchases 13,499 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,499 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 1.8% of SFE Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 173,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 20,479 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,399,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.37. 6,158,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,633,903. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.59.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $2,149,324.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,264.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,153 shares of company stock worth $16,468,384 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

