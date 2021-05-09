First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel trimmed its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,244 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank comprises 1.4% of SFE Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 12,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FRC traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.87. 435,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,896. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $92.13 and a fifty-two week high of $188.77. The firm has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.59.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

