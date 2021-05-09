CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) Reaches One Day Volume of $134.00

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded up 46.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000984 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoVerificationCoin has a total market cap of $329,116.84 and $134.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded 43.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoVerificationCoin alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00027998 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001151 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004290 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Profile

CVCC is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. The official website for CryptoVerificationCoin is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoVerificationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoVerificationCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoVerificationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoVerificationCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoVerificationCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.