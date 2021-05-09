Brokerages Anticipate Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.78 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) to report sales of $6.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Plains GP’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.57 billion and the lowest is $3.44 billion. Plains GP reported sales of $3.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full year sales of $28.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.16 billion to $35.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $30.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.10 billion to $38.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion.

PAGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

NYSE PAGP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.71. 2,218,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,933,393. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,399,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,673,000 after purchasing an additional 69,037 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Plains GP by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,578,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,686,000 after acquiring an additional 389,100 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Plains GP by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,732,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,535,000 after acquiring an additional 443,933 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Plains GP by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,028,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Plains GP by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after acquiring an additional 376,767 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

