Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) to announce sales of $43.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Repay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.23 million and the highest is $43.65 million. Repay reported sales of $39.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full-year sales of $183.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $182.10 million to $184.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $213.03 million, with estimates ranging from $212.00 million to $214.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Repay.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.72 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RPAY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

NASDAQ:RPAY traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $21.49. 600,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average is $24.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Repay has a 1-year low of $16.73 and a 1-year high of $28.42.

In other news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $233,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 179,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $468,800. Company insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Repay by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 195,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after buying an additional 5,923 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Repay by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Repay during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Repay by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Repay by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repay (RPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.