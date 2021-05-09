Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Anthem were worth $14,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter worth $46,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 104.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 23.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 14.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter worth $1,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $396.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $368.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $97.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $397.68.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.25%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANTM. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.62.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

