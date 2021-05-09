Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $10.36 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.6% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,302,309,000 after acquiring an additional 112,807 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,351.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,206.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1,933.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,323.30 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,473.33.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.