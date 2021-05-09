The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,064 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 12,824 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 4.0% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $47,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.2% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 99.1% in the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 4,346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 90.2% in the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 14.9% in the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 9,868 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,293 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $184.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.51 and its 200-day moving average is $171.34. The company has a market cap of $335.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $99.66 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 602,351 shares of company stock worth $116,701,101. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.