Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $6.01 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $6,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 23,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $3,397,387.50. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 248,261 shares in the company, valued at $37,363,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,068 shares of company stock worth $25,045,262. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $160.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.10 and a fifty-two week high of $161.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

