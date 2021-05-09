Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 66,651 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 56.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 66,651 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. OTR Global upgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $89.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.99. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of -691.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

