The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,154 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 0.7% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 208,242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,887,000 after acquiring an additional 11,858 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 43,622 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 602,351 shares of company stock valued at $116,701,101 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $184.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.34. The company has a market capitalization of $335.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $99.66 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

