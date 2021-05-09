Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Appian were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Appian by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 46.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Appian alerts:

NASDAQ APPN opened at $88.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.49 and a beta of 2.00. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $43.30 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.38.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $258,413.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total transaction of $3,819,120.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,470 shares of company stock worth $4,899,345. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

APPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist upped their price target on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Appian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.