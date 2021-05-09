Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth approximately $561,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.41.

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total transaction of $3,093,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 63,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,849,266.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947 over the last three months. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MAR opened at $146.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.78 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.97. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.52 and a twelve month high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

