iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 64.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,422 shares during the quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $108.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.55. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

