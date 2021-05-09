iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $122.51 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $122.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.88.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

