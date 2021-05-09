Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 0.09% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 49,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 61,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 92,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HACK opened at $56.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.50. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52-week low of $39.82 and a 52-week high of $64.36.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.