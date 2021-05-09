ARGA Investment Management LP Sells 7,839 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

ARGA Investment Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,349 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,839 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $906,961,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,674,125,000 after buying an additional 4,057,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Micron Technology by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,179 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 652.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $252,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 368.7% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,043,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

MU stock opened at $85.98 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $96.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

MU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Micron Technology from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.74.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $725,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,604,468.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $476,719.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $24,600,893.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,055,125 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

