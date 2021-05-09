ARGA Investment Management LP Has $3.32 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

ARGA Investment Management LP decreased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 3.3% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 59.4% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in McKesson by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.29.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $197.61 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $125.65 and a 1 year high of $198.43. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,736.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

