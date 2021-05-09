Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 975 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 234.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 566.7% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,758.06.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,481.26 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $746.01 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,529.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,596.74. The company has a market capitalization of $73.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,257.30 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. Equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

