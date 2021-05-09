Convergence Investment Partners LLC Acquires 81 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,246 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM opened at $137.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

