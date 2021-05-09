Hengehold Capital Management LLC Purchases 654 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 416.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 22.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.75.

LOPE opened at $94.50 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.64 and a 12-month high of $115.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.50 and a 200-day moving average of $96.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 70,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $7,604,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,166,485.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total value of $240,636.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,453.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,190,336. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.