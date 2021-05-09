Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,019 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total value of $6,800,157.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.07, for a total transaction of $5,855,716.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 68,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,796,896.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,339,025 shares of company stock valued at $300,856,426. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.07.

Shares of SNOW stock traded up $6.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.04. 5,976,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,067,494. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.46. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.41 and a 52-week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

