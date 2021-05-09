Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 37.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.25%. Fluidigm updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of FLDM stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. Fluidigm has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.68.

Get Fluidigm alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FLDM shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Fluidigm from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.