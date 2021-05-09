Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 456 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth about $3,507,000. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 189,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Snap-on by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D bought a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.83.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total transaction of $4,224,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,385,124.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total transaction of $1,343,398.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,056,478.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 89,553 shares of company stock valued at $20,602,096 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNA traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $251.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,108. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $115.60 and a 12-month high of $252.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

