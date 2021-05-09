Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

Separately, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.91. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.42.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.14. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,682.55% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. Analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBRV. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 311,927 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

