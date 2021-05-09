MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Has $895,000 Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,750 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DKS. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.30.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $514,703.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,981,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,647 shares in the company, valued at $22,162,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,343 shares of company stock worth $4,500,878. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DKS traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,911. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.59 and a 52 week high of $89.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.65 and its 200-day moving average is $67.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

