MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,714 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 408,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,525,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 6,065.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 412.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 16,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTH traded up $4.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,645. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $50.18 and a 52 week high of $117.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.79.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTH. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

In related news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $717,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $38,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,197 shares of company stock valued at $3,408,898. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

