iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Stordahl Capital Management Inc.

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $109,000.

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.12. 215,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,796. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.50 and a 200 day moving average of $91.55. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $54.73 and a 1-year high of $110.24.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

