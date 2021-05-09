Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 25 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $291,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,667.2% during the first quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 18,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after acquiring an additional 17,489 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 395.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after acquiring an additional 14,633 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 81.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $5.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $504.81. 718,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,226. The business’s 50 day moving average is $487.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.83. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $271.91 and a one year high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.