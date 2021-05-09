Exane Derivatives Lowers Stock Holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Exane Derivatives lowered its holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,274 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NXE. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 13.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXE opened at $4.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 2.15. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 12.44 and a current ratio of 12.44.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NXE shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on NexGen Energy from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.95.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

