Exane Derivatives Grows Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Exane Derivatives boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 95.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX stock opened at $219.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $219.78.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LHX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.21.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

