L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 95.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LHX. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.21.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $219.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $219.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.54.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

