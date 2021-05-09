Garner Asset Management Corp Trims Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Garner Asset Management Corp cut its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SQM. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Shares of SQM stock opened at $55.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.65. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $60.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.76 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.