Exane Derivatives Grows Position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 133,984.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 250,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 250,551 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Exane Derivatives’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF were worth $6,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 11,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 55.1% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000.

NYSEARCA RSX opened at $27.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.53. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $27.57.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

