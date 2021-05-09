$160.45 Million in Sales Expected for Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) will post $160.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $157.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $163.20 million. Myers Industries reported sales of $118.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full-year sales of $639.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $635.04 million to $643.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $668.06 million, with estimates ranging from $659.58 million to $675.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Myers Industries.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Myers Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MYE has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of MYE stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $21.80. 122,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,815. Myers Industries has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.90. The company has a market cap of $786.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

In other Myers Industries news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,826.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,854,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,687,000 after acquiring an additional 272,210 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Myers Industries by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,202,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,764,000 after purchasing an additional 148,367 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Myers Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,772,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 537,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,165,000 after purchasing an additional 47,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myers Industries (MYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.