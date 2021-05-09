MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 17.18%.

Shares of MGE Energy stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,735. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.37. MGE Energy has a 12-month low of $56.25 and a 12-month high of $76.08. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73.

MGEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MGE Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

