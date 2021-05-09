Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCGN traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.19. 177,794,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,082,680. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. Ocugen has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.66.

In other news, Director Uday Kompella sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 600,674 shares in the company, valued at $7,027,885.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vijay Tammara sold 29,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $329,001.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $98,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 665,607 shares of company stock worth $8,390,799. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OCGN shares. HC Wainwright upgraded Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Ocugen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.44.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

