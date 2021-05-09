Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.030-2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Envestnet also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.03 to $2.10 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Shares of NYSE ENV traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.59. The company had a trading volume of 730,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,720. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $58.54 and a 52 week high of $92.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.29 and its 200-day moving average is $78.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -527.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

