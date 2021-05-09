Gems Reaches Market Capitalization of $717,851.82 (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. Gems has a total market cap of $717,851.82 and approximately $15,690.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gems has traded 28.9% higher against the dollar. One Gems coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00085060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00067943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.14 or 0.00105200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $448.68 or 0.00784853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,172.94 or 0.09048792 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Gems Profile

Gems (GEM) is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . The official website for Gems is gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

