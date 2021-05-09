Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 7,371 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Inspire Advisors LLC cut its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,371 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 42,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of EQT by 3.7% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of EQT by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of EQT by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth about $25,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT opened at $20.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.40. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

