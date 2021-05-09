Inspire Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 52.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,715 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Splunk by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,467,295 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,323,356,000 after acquiring an additional 465,111 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Splunk by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,447,822 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $925,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,630 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at $514,722,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,396,840 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $407,199,000 after purchasing an additional 337,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Splunk by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $355,308,000 after purchasing an additional 602,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $1,580,394.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,605,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 2,197 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $292,728.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,629,616.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $117.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.62 and a 200 day moving average of $164.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $113.85 and a one year high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPLK shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.54.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.