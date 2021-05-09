Inspire Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Inspire Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,687 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.4% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $114.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.33. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

