iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Holdings Trimmed by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank lowered its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank owned 0.06% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IDU. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 15,658 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000.

NYSEARCA:IDU opened at $81.89 on Friday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $84.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.40.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

